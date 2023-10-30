Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.