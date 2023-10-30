Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $76.56 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.