Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 142,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 745,127 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

