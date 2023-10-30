Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.77 and its 200 day moving average is $377.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

