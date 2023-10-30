Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 52.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

