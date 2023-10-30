Triumph Capital Management Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
AT&T Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:T opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
