High Country Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:HCBC)

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
High Country Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HCBC opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. High Country Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $40.50.
About High Country Bancorp
