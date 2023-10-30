Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Declares Dividend of GBX 90

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $62.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bioventix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bioventix stock opened at GBX 3,700 ($45.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,362.50 and a beta of 0.37. Bioventix has a twelve month low of GBX 3,250 ($39.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,350 ($53.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,770.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,788.22.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

