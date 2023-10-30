HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Plans Dividend of $0.10

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSBC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 597.20 ($7.32) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 442.45 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.15). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 619.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 612.82. The firm has a market cap of £116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 613.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.56) to GBX 820 ($10.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.60 ($9.65).

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.