Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

GLRE opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $379.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re



Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Read More

