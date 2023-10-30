Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -101.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHMI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

