Envela (ELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. Envela had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect Envela to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Envela Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Envela stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Envela has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.05.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.
