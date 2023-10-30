Envela (ELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. Envela had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect Envela to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Envela stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Envela has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

