Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00004262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $75.82 million and $6.02 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radicle

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,980 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

