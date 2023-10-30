ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ChromaDex Price Performance
NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.32 on Monday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.
CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
