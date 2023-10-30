ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.32 on Monday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

