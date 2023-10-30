PayPal USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $148.40 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 148,340,937 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 148,340,937.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99902458 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,300,093.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

