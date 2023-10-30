Hostess Brands (TWNK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. Hostess Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.13-$1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

