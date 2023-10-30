SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $40.10 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $294.95 million and $40.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,566.90 or 0.99990476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23766374 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $44,190,282.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.