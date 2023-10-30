UNIUM Price Reaches $15.89 on Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $15.89 or 0.00045952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $58,100.23 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 16.28507372 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59,181.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

