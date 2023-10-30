Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $59.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

