Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BABA opened at $82.82 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.