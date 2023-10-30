Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $45,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

