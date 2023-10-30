6,190 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

