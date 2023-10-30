Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 359.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.84 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

