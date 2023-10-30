Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
EMR stock opened at $88.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
