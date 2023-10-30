Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.