Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $258.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

