Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 5,246 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Stock Down 0.6 %

Shopify stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

Company Profile



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

