7,039 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

