Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 8,017 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,017 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.