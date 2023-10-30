Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $213.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,559,000 after buying an additional 735,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 286,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,198,000 after buying an additional 215,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

