GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of GFS opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 48.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 981,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

