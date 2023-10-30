DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $34.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,651 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

