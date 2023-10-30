Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$25.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5907012 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.