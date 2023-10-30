Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,964,000 after purchasing an additional 918,624 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 629,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Roche by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares during the period.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

