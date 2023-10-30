Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 824 ($10.09).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 780 ($9.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 760 ($9.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.41) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 543.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 564.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 290.63. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($5.95) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($8.51). The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($61,713.22). Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

