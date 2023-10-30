United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $455.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $455.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $399.02 on Monday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

