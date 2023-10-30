PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

PPG opened at $120.72 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

