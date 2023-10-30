Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $3.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
