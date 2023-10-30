Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $3.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

