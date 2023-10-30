Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $2,160.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,161.33.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,887.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,876.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,960.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 46.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.