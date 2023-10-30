Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $123.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.55.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

