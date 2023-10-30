Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.21.
Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
