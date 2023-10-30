Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.