ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.