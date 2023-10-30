Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

