AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $91.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

