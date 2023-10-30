Analysts Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT at $93.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $80.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $94.33.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.