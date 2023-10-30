Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,043,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after buying an additional 152,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lemonade by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Lemonade has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $25.11.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

