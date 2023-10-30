Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,989.17

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,989.17 ($36.62).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Goodbody raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.20) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($31.24) to GBX 2,600 ($31.85) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.26), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($177,788.56). Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,908 ($35.62) on Monday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,680 ($32.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.86, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,863.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,959.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,413.79%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

