Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $89.61 on Monday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.77%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock valued at $198,022,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.