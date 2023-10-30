The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Ensign Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.