Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $13.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

IPSC stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,782.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 148.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.